YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Animal Charity needs to find a good home for six roosters saved from a suspected cockfighting ring.



Eight birds were rescued, and two have already been moved to a new home. Six remain.

Animal Charity agents found the birds while police were investigating a homicide in the city. They believe they were used for cockfighting.

“It’s an unfortunate situation. Cockfighting is a brutal, painful, terrible form of abuse and neglect that can happen to roosters,” said Jane MacMurchy, of Animal Charity.

Courtesy: Animal Charity

MacMurchy said the goal is to find the birds new homes.

The investigation is ongoing.

No charges have been filed yet in connection to the case.