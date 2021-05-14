Andre’ Hill’s family to receive $10 million from Columbus in settlement

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The family of Andre’ Hill, who was shot and killed by a Columbus police officer in December, will receive $10 million from the city in a proposed settlement.

City Attorney Zach Klein announced the agreement Friday. It must be approved by City Council, which vote on it Monday. Klein said the amount will be largest paid out by the city.

Hill was shot by Officer Adam Coy on Dec. 22. Coy was dispatched to the 1000 block of Oberlin Drive on a nonemergency call. Hill was in a garage of a house where he was a guest. Coy yelled to a fellow officer that he thought Hill had a gun before firing. Hill, who was unarmed, later died at nearby hospital.

“We understand that because of [Coy’s] actions, the Hill family will never be whole,” Klein said. “No amount of money will ever bring Andre’ Hill back to his family, but we believe this is an important and necessary step in the right direction.”

Coy was fired from the force a week later and is facing charges including murder and reckless homicide. He has pleaded not guilty.

In addition to the payout, the city will rename a gymnasium at the Brentnell Community Center after Hill.

A statement from Hill’s family read: “The Hill family and their legal team, attorneys Ben Crump, Richard W Schulte, & Michael Wright, want to thank the City of Columbus and its leaders for doing the right thing by agreeing to a financial resolution with the family and renaming the Brentnell Community Center Gymnasium after Andre’ Hill. Now all those involved can begin to heal.”