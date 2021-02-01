Amtrak proposes five new Ohio routes

An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Ohio (WDTN) – Amtrak is proposing five new Ohio routes.

Amtrak representatives said the goal is to pursue passenger rail expansion on the five routes that would be initiated using 100 percent federal funds through a proposed new rail program.

The following are the five new routes:

Cleveland-Columbus-Dayton-Cincinnati (3C) Corridor: three daily round trips with intermediate station stops;

Cincinnati-Indianapolis-Chicago: four daily round trips with intermediate station stops

Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit-Pontiac: three daily round trips with intermediate station stops, including a possible extension of Wolverine Corridor train service from Chicago

Cleveland-Buffalo-Albany-New York: two daily round trips with intermediate station stops

Cleveland-Pittsburgh-New York: one daily round trip with intermediate station stops via an extension of Keystone Corridor train service

Amtrak said the Ohio routes are among those nationwide that are identified as having a high potential of success.

