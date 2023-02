**Related Video Above: I-Team asks safety director about extreme ambulance delay.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after an ambulance was struck by gunfire.

According to police, the shooting happened on East 135th Street Monday evening.

EMS Medic 11 ambulance was struck by gunfire while transporting a patient, but police said no one was struck.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Cleveland police or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County.