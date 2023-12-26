LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Christmas day the search for a mother and 1-year-old girl continues.

Lakewood police said they’re searching for a 29-year-old named Ariel Monae Walters in connection with the stabbing of her husband who is the child’s father and that she took the child, a 1-year-old girl named Choice Walters.

An Amber Alert was issued around noon Sunday when the incident happened, police said.

A warrant for attempted aggravated murder has been issued for Ariel Monae in connection with the stabbing in a Lakewood park, police said.

Ariel Monae Walters. Photo courtesy Lakewood police

“A witness observed a male being attacked in the park,” Lakewood Police Captain Frank Eschweiler said. “When officers did arrive they found our victim had been beat up and stabbed.”

Eschweiler said the victim is in serious but stable condition. Lakewood Police have been able to contact Ariel Monae, but they are not aware of her whereabouts.

“We have spoken to her, she’s not being very cooperative with us,” Eschweiler said. “We’ve spoken to some family members. And all we want to do is make sure the child is okay.”

An Amber Alert has been issued for Choice Walters. Photo courtesy Lakewood police

Lakewood police encourage anyone with information to contact them at 216-521-6773. Eschweiler hopes Walters will come to her senses as she is facing serious charges.

“She’s going to turn herself in,” he said. “And like I said, like with the Amber Alert being issued, you know, the marshal service, the state highway patrol, BCI, they’re all working with us to try and track her down. So hopefully we’ll find the baby soon.”