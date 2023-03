ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A statewide Amber Alert was canceled Thursday evening for two young children who were taken from Zanesville, after it was issued around 6:40 p.m.

The toddler and infant were taken in an unlocked vehicle outside a gas station near 531 Main St. in Zanesville around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday. The children were later located with the driver, according to Zanesville police. Police did not say whether the driver was being brought into custody or questioned.