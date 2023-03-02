DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old child from the Cincinnati area.

According to Ohio Amber Alert, an Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Brandon Rozier, Jr., of North College Hill. The alert was issued on Thursday, March 2 for the child.

Rozier Jr. is said to be a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. The boy was last seen wearing a black shirt.

Ohio Amber Alert says 22-year-old Lucy Bullock has been named as a person of interest regarding the child. Bullock is described to be a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is said to be 5 foot 3 inches and weighs 135 pounds.

The clothing of the person of interest is said to be unknown at this time.

The suspected vehicle is said to be a 2009 4-door Black Saturn Vue with an Ohio license plate of JVU5960.

(Ohio Amber Alert)

If you think you see the missing child, Bullock or the vehicle, you are urged to contact 911.