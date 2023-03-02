DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old child from the Cincinnati area.
According to Ohio Amber Alert, an Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Brandon Rozier, Jr., of North College Hill. The alert was issued on Thursday, March 2 for the child.
Rozier Jr. is said to be a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. The boy was last seen wearing a black shirt.
Ohio Amber Alert says 22-year-old Lucy Bullock has been named as a person of interest regarding the child. Bullock is described to be a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is said to be 5 foot 3 inches and weighs 135 pounds.
The clothing of the person of interest is said to be unknown at this time.
The suspected vehicle is said to be a 2009 4-door Black Saturn Vue with an Ohio license plate of JVU5960.
If you think you see the missing child, Bullock or the vehicle, you are urged to contact 911.