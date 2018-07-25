Amber Alert issued for 10-month-old boy abducted out of Lorain County
LORAIN, OH (WDTN) -- A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-month-old boy taken by his non-custodial father in Lorain County.
According to WKYC, the Richland County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying the suspect and the child were involved in a crash in Mansfield. The suspect then fled on foot with the boy.
Robert Beane Sr., reportedly pistol-whipped the boy's mother and took him. He is considered armed and dangerous. Beane is reportedly driving a stolen Chevrolet Camaro with Ohio license plate HAQ8308.
The car was stolen from Elyria, Ohio. Beane is armed with a handgun, according to authorities.
The child's name is Robert Beane Jr and the individual is missing. The child is a Black male, is 2 tall, weighs 20, and has brown hair and brown eyes. 10 months old
Beane is 27 years old and reportedly 5'11" and 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
The incident took place in the city of Lorain.
More Stories
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Drivers reminded to keep pets safe during travel
AAA is reminding travelers to keep their pets safe while sharing the roads.Read More »
-
DeWine, Husted visit Brigid's Path, promise to help push for state funding
After touring Brigid's Path, DeWine and Husted had a roundtable discussion with several county officials.Read More »
-
DPS seeking for more instrument donations before the end of July
DPS has been looking for new and used equipment to relaunch their district-wide music program.Read More »
-
Friends mourn victim killed at Trotwood apartment complex
A 25-year-old man was found tied-up, dead, and with multiple gunshot wounds inside his home at a Trotwood apartment complex.Read More »
-