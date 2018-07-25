Amber Alert issued for 10-month-old boy abducted out of Lorain County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WKYC)

LORAIN, OH (WDTN) -- A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-month-old boy taken by his non-custodial father in Lorain County.

According to WKYC, the Richland County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying the suspect and the child were involved in a crash in Mansfield. The suspect then fled on foot with the boy.

Robert Beane Sr., reportedly pistol-whipped the boy's mother and took him. He is considered armed and dangerous. Beane is reportedly driving a stolen Chevrolet Camaro with Ohio license plate HAQ8308.

The car was stolen from Elyria, Ohio. Beane is armed with a handgun, according to authorities.

The child's name is Robert Beane Jr and the individual is missing. The child is a Black male, is 2 tall, weighs 20, and has brown hair and brown eyes. 10 months old

Beane is 27 years old and reportedly 5'11" and 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The incident took place in the city of Lorain.