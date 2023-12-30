CLEVELAND, Ohio (WDTN) — A 1-year-old that was taken on Christmas Eve has been safely returned.

According to our partners at WJW, a 1-year-old girl was taken by her mother on Dec. 24 after her mother allegedly stabbed the child’s father in a Lakewood park that same day. An Amber Alert was issued as authorities began searching for the missing mother and child.

Law enforcement were reportedly in contact with the mother throughout the week while they searched, but said she was largely uncooperative. A warrant for attempted aggravated murder was issued alongside the Amber Alert.

On Dec. 29, an attorney for the girl’s mother brought both to the police department around 4 p.m., according to Lakewood police Capt. Frank Eschweiler. The police department is expected to make a statement about the situation soon.

WJW reports that the Amber Alert has been canceled. Social workers are now “looking out for the welfare of the child,” according to police.