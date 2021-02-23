Amber Alert after child taken, mother assaulted in Madison Township

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say an Amber Alert has been issued after a 1-year-old child was taken and a woman was assaulted in Madison Township Tuesday.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 1-year-old Soull Minnehan was taken from the 3100 block of Hatfield Ct. around 5:15 p.m.

Soull is 36 inches tall and weighs 38 pounds. Soull has blonde hair and blue eyes and was wearing blue pajamas at the time he was taken.

Police said the suspect is named William Henry Hannah, 50 and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say it happened during a domestic violence incident. Hannah was arguing with the child’s mother. Shots were fired and the woman was assaulted. Hannah is not the father of the child.

Police are looking for a 2003 black GMC Denali with Ohio license plate JGP 2058. The vehicle has silver rims.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hannah will be charged with kidnapping, domestic violence and felonious assault when captured.

Anyone spotting the vehicle is asked to call 911.