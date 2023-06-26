COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Amazon has promised a record-breaking investment in Ohio.

The online retailer will invest an estimated $7.8 billion by the end of 2029 to expand its data center operations in central Ohio.

The investment in the project is the second-largest single private sector company investment in Ohio’s history, according to Governor Mike DeWine.

It’s estimated the investment will create 230 direct new jobs and an estimated 1,000 support jobs.

The investment centers around Amazon Web Services and will create new data centers that will contain computer servers, data storage drivers, networking equipment and other forms of technology infrastructure to power cloud computing.

Several locations in central Ohio are in the running for the new data centers. The location will be announced at a later date.

“Amazon is already one of the largest private-sector employers in Ohio, and the company’s continued growth here further cements Ohio as the heart of our nation’s technology and innovation,” said Governor DeWine. “As more of the world relies on cloud computing, this investment will build on Amazon’s current infrastructure in Ohio to help new and existing businesses grow, allow residents to securely connect to friends and family, and provide access to online educational resources and entertainment.”

Amazon already operates data centers in Franklin and Licking counties. To date, Amazon has invested more than $6 billion in Ohio, according to Roger Wehner, director of economic development, AWS.

“This additional investment will bring new, well-paying jobs and will continue to boost the state’s Gross Domestic Product each year,” Wehner said.