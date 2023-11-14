DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Amazon has announced a new major investment in the state of Ohio.

Three renewable energy projects will take place in Crawford, Champaign, and Fayette counties. These counties will be home to three new solar farms built by Amazon.

This will increase the total number of Amazon solar projects in Ohio to 21.

“These projects are also helping create jobs, support local businesses, and boost the local tax base, which are all part of Amazon’s broader commitment to become a more sustainable company,” said Nat Sahlstrom, head of energy, water and sustainability for Amazon Web Services.

Ohio is home to almost two dozen Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, and delivery stations. Earlier this year, the company announced a $7.8 billion investment to build out its data center presence in Central Ohio by the end of the decade.

Amazon said it plans to power these operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025.

By the end of last year, the company claimed 90% of electricity used to power its operations was from renewable energy.