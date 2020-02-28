Closings
There are currently 34 active closings. Click for more details.

Alligator removed from basement of Ohio home

Ohio

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy Madison Township Police)

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — Madison Township police say an alligator was found in the basement of a Groveport home. 

According to the Madison Township Police Department, on Thursday, officers received a report of an alligator being penned in the basement of a residence.  

The Ohio Department of Agriculture was notified, and informed police residents did not have a valid exotic animal permit required by the state.  

Photos courtesy Madison Township Police

Ohio wildlife officials responded to the scene where the property owner voluntarily surrendered the animal.  

The 25-year-old alligator will be sent to an animal sanctuary in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to police.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS