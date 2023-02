YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It will be easier to head to a popular vacation spot this summer.

Starting June 1, Allegiant will offer a new nonstop flight from the Akron-Canton Airport to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

To celebrate, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new route for as low as $39. Those flights must be purchased by Tuesday to receive the deal, though.

Just last week, Allegiant added nonstop flights from Akron-Canton to Nashville.