GREEN, Ohio (WJW) – Allegiant has a new nonstop service rolling out at the Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) this week.

Allegiant is offering one-way fares on four new routes, all under $50.

New service from Akron-Canton Airport includes:

Punta Gorda, Florida via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) – beginning March 2, 2022 with fares as low as $33.

Sarasota, Florida via Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) – beginning March 3, 2022 with fares as low as $37.

Savannah, Georgia via Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) – beginning March 3, 2022 with fares as low as $44.

St. Petersburg, Florida via St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) – beginning March 4, 2022 with fares as low as $33.

“Demand for travel is high in Northeast Ohio and the Akron-Canton Airport is an ideal complement to our network and business model,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning.

“We’re thrilled to offer our customers new, affordable options for planning their trips to the Sunshine State and the Peach State. We think area travelers will enjoy our nonstop flights – without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

The flights have to be purchased this week to get the low fares.

The new flights will be offered twice weekly.

You can check out fares and flight schedules here.