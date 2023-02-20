CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police need the public’s help to find two vehicles connected to the possible abduction of a teen girl early Monday.

A girl described as an African-American between the ages of 14 and 15 wearing a pink T-shirt and pink shorts was heard screaming and blowing a whistle just after 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Anson Avenue and Dolloff Road.

Witnesses told police the suspect vehicles were a gray Hyundai Elantra, with the Ohio license plate JNN4395, and a blue Kia Sportage with the Florida license plate QNJX18. Both were reported as stolen.

The girl was reportedly seen “hanging out” with the cars’ occupants earlier, witnesses said.

“At this time, it is not confirmed that there was an abduction,” police spokesperson Jennifer Ciaccia wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call 911.