ALDI looking to hire more than 900 employees in Ohio

Ohio

(WDTN) — ALDI is hosting a hiring event in an effort to hire more than 900 people across the state of Ohio.

Starting on Sept. 20 and going until Sept. 24, ALDI stores and warehouses will host interview events to fill available positions.

The supermarket chain increased pay for store and warehouse employees, with the new national average starting wages for open store and warehouse positions will be $15 and $19 per hour, respectively.

Employees are also eligible for a range of benefits, including health care and retirement plans, financial wellness and employee assistance programs and paid time off.  

Anyone interested in applying for a job can click here.

