AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A seventh-grader who was reportedly carrying a gun in a fanny pack at school caused two Akron school buildings to be locked down Monday afternoon.

Students who heard rumors that a student was carrying a gun reported it to teachers, according to a statement from a district spokesperson.

Litchfield and Firestone community learning centers — the middle and high schools — were locked down from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The district’s security officers, staff and the school’s resource officer located the seventh-grade student within nine minutes, and found the gun in his fanny pack, according to the release.

“Akron Public Schools praises the smart thinking of our students who followed through on rumors they had heard,” reads the statement. “As we say, if you see something, say something.”

No further information was provided in the release.