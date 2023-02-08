AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The kid from Akron has his own day in the city he calls home after breaking the record for most points scored in the NBA on Tuesday.

To celebrate, Mayor Daniel Horrigan has declared Feb. 8, 2023 as ‘LeBron James Day’ in the city of Akron, according to a press release from the city.

With 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Lebron James reached his career total to 38,388 points on Tuesday night and broke the record that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held for nearly four decades.

“What a thrill it is to see Akron’s own LeBron James become the NBA’s All-Time leading scorer, a record that may never be broken again. On the court, LeBron James has demonstrated elite athletic ability, determination, and grit over the course of his career,” said Mayor Dan Horrigan. “Despite all the on-court and worldwide accolades, LeBron never forgot his humble roots right here in Akron. The LeBron James Family Foundation has invested resources, time, and passion into creating generational change for Akron’s youth and families. His actions on and off the court are the prime example of leadership. 38,390 points in, and I cannot wait to see what he does next. On behalf of myself and the entire City of Akron, congratulations LeBron James!”

Akron residents are encouraged to check out a video graphic playing on the Akron Civic Theatre external video board, facing Lock 3 Park, which sits along King James Way in downtown Akron, looking to “LeBron’s incredible career as inspiration, and as a reminder that a kid from Akron can achieve anything with hard work, determination, and perseverance.”