CLEVELAND (WJW) – HAZMAT crews responded to the scene of the Hertz Rental Car Lot at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Wednesday morning.

Just after 8 a.m., Hopkins Airport Fire/EMS and Cleveland Fire/EMS responded to the car lot.

According to preliminary information from the Cleveland Division of Police, two employees who were cleaning a rental car became ill when they encountered an unknown substance.

Hazardous materials crews responded to the scene along with the FBI.

They’re testing the substance.

The two employees were taken to the hospital.

