DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has announced new funding to preserve farmland across the state.

Nine land trusts, seven counties or townships, and 25 soil and water conservation districts will receive the funding. A total of $6 million will be made available in this round.

These organizations will receive allocations from the Clean Ohio Fund to select, close and monitor easements under the Local Agricultual Easement Purchase Program (LAEPP).

Ohio landowners interested in selling an agricultural easement on their farms can fill out an application with their local LAEPP sponsor organization.

The easement has the following requirements:

The farm permanently remain in agriculture production.

Must be 40 acres or more

Actively engaged in farming

Participate in the Current Agricultural Use Valuation program

Demonstrate good stewardship of the land,

Have the support of their local government

Not lay directly in the path of development

Landowners do not have restrictions on how they may use the proceeds of the easement, but ODA says most reinvest it in their farm operations.

Funding for the program comes from the Clean Ohio Conservation Fund, which was approved by voters in 2008. Combing all easements from the program, 704 family farms in 62 counties have collectively preserved more than 105,000 acres in agricultural production.