COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Attorney General Dave Yost released a warning to Ohioans concerning illegal cannabis edibles.

According to the release, these edibles are dangerous and are packaged to look like well-known food and candy brands.

“The levels of THC in these fakes could have some real and devastating consequences for children,” Yost said. “Parents need to be extra cautious, especially around Halloween, that these copycat products don’t wind up in treat bags.”

While medical marijuana is legal in the state of Ohio, product doses must contain less than 100 mg of THC in a package. The release says that some copy-cat bags contain up to 1,000 mg of THC, at 100 times the maximum adult serving of 10 mg.

Symptoms of THC overdose include respiratory distress, loss of coordination, lethargy, and loss of consciousness, the release said.

If your child is sick and you suspect he or she has eaten food containing high amounts of THC, call the Central Ohio Poison Center Hotline at 1-800-222-1222.