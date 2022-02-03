COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost reminded football fans to be on the lookout for scammers when purchasing Super Bowl tickets.

The Cincinnati Bengals will be playing in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989. As fans search for tickets, Attorney General Yost reminded people to take caution.

“The cheap seats start at $6,000, so if someone is claiming to get you in the stadium for significantly less, you should challenge that call,” Attorney General Yost said. “Con artists are out there, and fake tickets will always exist. Although no scamming has been reported to my office, Ohioans should be on the defensive when looking at Super Bowl tickets.”

Yost gave out the following tips to avoid scammers:

Be skeptical of offers that are too good to be true – Sellers on online marketplaces may offer tickets at face value or below for events that are sold out or in high demand, some may offer explanations of why they need to sell tickets quickly such as having a medical emergency or an overseas military assignment

– Sellers on online marketplaces may offer tickets at face value or below for events that are sold out or in high demand, some may offer explanations of why they need to sell tickets quickly such as having a medical emergency or an overseas military assignment Be careful dealing with individual thir-party sellers – Beware of websites that might be impersonating the NFL logo or sponsors’ logos, before providing any payment or personal information research the seller’s reputation, even if you find no negative information the seller may not be trustworthy

– Beware of websites that might be impersonating the NFL logo or sponsors’ logos, before providing any payment or personal information research the seller’s reputation, even if you find no negative information the seller may not be trustworthy Be wary of sellers who call an audible on specific forms of payment – Some scammers use wire transfers, cash or gift cards, make sure you understand the protections services such as Venmo or Zelle offer and do not offer

– Some scammers use wire transfers, cash or gift cards, make sure you understand the protections services such as Venmo or Zelle offer and do not offer Consider paying with a credit card – If a problem arises you can generally dispute charges on a credit card unlike other payment methods

Those who believe they have been a victim of fraud should immediately report the details and contact the company they used to make the payment, said Yost.

Ohioans can report scams to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or by calling 800-282-0515.