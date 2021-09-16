AG Yost announces Ohio’s opioid settlement agreement

FILE – In a Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Dave Yost speaks at the Ohio Republican Party event, in Columbus, Ohio. A federal appeals court has denied an effort by state attorneys general to stop a bellwether opioids trial involving two Ohio counties from getting underway later this month in Cleveland. The Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati ruled Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 that Ohio didn’t object when lawsuits filed by Summit and Cuyahoga counties were initially included in what has become a sprawling case involving around 2,600 local governments and other entities. Yost argued in August against the certification of the local government lawsuits as multi-district litigation. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Attorney General Dave Yost held a news conference Thursday to announce the forthcoming agreement with opioid distributors that could give some much needed relief to communities across Ohio.

As of Aug. 17, 135 of the 143 litigating local governments had signed on to OneOhio – a total representing more than 96% of the population within the litigating subdivisions. The remaining 4 percent had until Aug. 20 to join in.

According to Yost, the rising support for the agreement with Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen makes the $808 million settlement a “real possibility.”

If awarded, 15 percent of the settlement will go to the state for legal fees, 30 percent will go to community recovery programs and 55 percent will support the OneOhio Foundation to continue work in the opioid epidemic.