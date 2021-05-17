AG Yost looking for Ohio high school students to serve on Teen Ambassador Board

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Monday that his office is now accepting applications for the Teen Ambassador Board.

The Attorney General’s Teen Ambassador Board consists of high school juniors and seniors from public, private, charter, online and home schools in Ohio. The mission of the program is to provide Ohio’s future leaders with an inside look at state law and government, according to a release.

“Supporting and providing opportunities to our youth is a great way to help shape the future,” Yost said. “The Teen Ambassador Board will enhance students’ leadership skills, and I hope that they take this knowledge and build on it. I hope they become inspired to pursue careers in public service for the Buckeye State.”

The student board members advise the office on issues relating to teens and work with their peers to develop solutions to those issues. They serve a one-year term during which they will participate in activities across the state.

Ohio high school students who will be juniors or seniors during the 2021-22 academic year are eligible to apply for the Teen Ambassador Board.

Applications are due June 25, 2021. The application can be found on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.