AG Yost joins 23 states urging US Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio AG Dave Yost announced Thursday that he joined a coalition of 23 other states urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The brief was filed in a challenge to Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks.

“The jurisprudence of abortion has become like the 1960s fights over pornography — no one can say exactly what’s allowed and what’s not,” Yost said. “It’s like Justice Potter’s definition of pornography: ‘I know it when I see it.’ It’s time to end this failed experiment in judicial law-making and return the matter to the States.”

A central question in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is viability — whether a fetus can survive outside the woman at 15 weeks. Mississippi’s only abortion clinic presented evidence that viability is impossible at 15 weeks, and the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that the state “conceded that it had identified no medical evidence that a fetus would be viable at 15 weeks.”

The Mississippi law would allow exceptions to the 15-week ban in cases of medical emergency or severe fetal abnormality, but doctors found in violation of the ban would face mandatory suspension or revocation of their medical license.

“If the U.S. Supreme Court listens to Yost and allows states to ban abortion, the harm will fall hardest on people who are already marginalized by our health care system, including women of color, young people, and transgender and non-binary people,” said Kellie Copeland, executive director of Pro-Choice Ohio. “The majority of Ohioans believe that when someone decides to have an abortion, it is critical that they are able to get that care in their community without stigma, political interference or delay. Dave Yost’s values are not Ohio values.”

