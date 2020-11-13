AG Yost files second suit to stop HB6 collection of $150M from Ohioans

FILE – This April 12, 2005, file photo, shows the Perry Nuclear Power Plant in North Perry, Ohio. Opponents of a proposed bailout of Ohio’s two nuclear plants are praising a Wednesday, May 17, 2017, decision in the state House Public Utilities Committee to suspend testimony on a bill criticized by consumer, business and energy […]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is working to block the annual collection of $150 million from Ohioans that, as part of House Bill 6, will go to Energy Harbor, the successor to FirstEnergy’s nuclear plants.

The AG’s office said a lawsuit filed Friday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court asks the court to prevent the company from collecting the fee.

“The people of Ohio are about to be shaken down for money they should not have to pay based on how HB6 was enacted,” Yost said. “There is no process in place to return the money to residents once it leaves their accounts – so why take it?”

HB6 is at the center of a $60 million federal bribery probe and which led to the ouster of former GOP House speaker Larry Householder. Newly elected House Speaker Bob Cupp created the House Select Committee on Energy Policy and Oversight to consider proposals to repeal House Bill 6 and revive the law it replaced.

Federal prosecutors in July accused former speaker Rep. Larry Householder and four others of shepherding energy company money to efforts to pass the legislation.

Named in Friday’s filling are two pro forma government defendants who were not at all part of what Yost called the corrupt enterprise. The preliminary and permanent injunction against the Ohio Air Quality Development Authority and the state treasurer’s office are included only because of the administrative roles bestowed on them by the General Assembly.

Yost said Friday’s lawsuit is the first action that would immediately stop the collection of fees. “With every passing minute this mess gets worse,” Yost said. “We need to stop this process altogether.”

Read the full suit here: