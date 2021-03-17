AG Yost files preliminary injection against part of American Rescue Plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a motion for preliminary injunction against a part of the American Rescue Plan Act that threatens to withhold needed federal funds from Ohio.

The injunction request, filed Wednesday, seeks to bar the enforcement of the “Tax Mandate” added at the last minute into the stimulus plan. Yost said that the provision exceeds the authority of Congress.

“The federal government should be encouraging states to innovate and grow business, not holding vital relief funding hostage to its preferred pro-tax policies,” Yost said.

Ohio is expected to receive $5.5 billion in funding that will help the state and residents recover from the pandemic. The added mandate forces Ohio and every other state to accept that money with significant conditions, according to Yost.

One of those conditions includes that funds cannot be used, directly or indirectly, to offset tax cuts or credits. Yost said that this presents states with a choice to either accept the stimulus funds or keep their sovereign authority to reduce taxes.

“Slipping last-minute conditions into a plan meant to help people that instead handcuffs Ohio is why people don’t trust government,” Yost said. “And it almost always leads to constitutional mischief.”