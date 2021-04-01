AG Yost calls for action to be taken against the sale of fake vaccination cards

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 06: Republican candidate Dave Yost gives his victory speech after winning the Ohio Attorney General race on November 6, 2018 at the Ohio Republican Party’s election night party at the Sheraton Capitol Square in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Merriman/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost called on Twitter, eBay and Shopify to work on preventing people from selling fake CDC vaccination cards on their websites.

“Fraudulent vaccine cards simply don’t have a place in the marketplace,” Yost said. “Vaccines are more readily available across Ohio than ever before – don’t fall into a deceptive trap when you could get the real thing with less effort.”

Yost is one of 45 attorneys general, led by Attorney General Josh Stein of North Carolina and Attorney General Herbert Slatery of Tennessee, in raising concerns about the public health risks of these fake cards in a letter to the companies’ CEOs.

In their letter, the attorneys general ask that CEOs:

Monitor their platforms for ads or links selling blank or fraudulently-completed vaccination cards

Promptly take down ads or links that are selling cards

Preserve records and information about the ads and the people who were selling them

A copy of the letter is available here.