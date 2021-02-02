AG Yost’s office creates online tool to report stolen guns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Tuesday that an Ohio Stolen Gun Portal has been created.

The portal is a database of stolen gun information including serial numbers compiled from law enforcement agencies throughout Ohio, according to a release.

Yost’s office said the online tool is a first in the state. It aims to protect buyers and traders from purchasing a stolen gun and to help stolen firearms be returned to their rightful owners.

“With our new portal, when buying a used firearm, private citizens and firearms dealers can instantly check to see whether a gun was previously reported as stolen,” Yost said. “This is a tool for gun buyers and law enforcement alike that will lead to the recovery of stolen firearms and serve as a deterrent for criminals seeking to make a quick buck.”

The portal is designed to update every 24 hours. To access the tool, visit www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/stolengun.