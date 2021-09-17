AG Yost, 23 state attorneys demand Biden drop vaccine mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and 23 other attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden demanding he remove the federal vaccine mandate.

According to a release, the attorneys general warned that legal action will follow if the president follows through with his plan that will require businesses with more than 100 employees to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for their workers or regular COVID-19 testing.

Yost said the attorneys general outlined their legal and policy concerns with the mandate, which will be carried out through an Occupational Safety and Health Act emergency temporary standard.

“As proposed, the federal vaccine mandate is not only unlawful, its guise as a workplace safety measure further divides those still considering the vaccine,” Yost said. “I am vaccinated, but the President didn’t force me to – nor should anyone else be required by federal executive edict.”

Yost said the state attorneys’ concern is that the mandate has the potential to drive people out of the workforce. He also said it ignores people with natural immunity and will drive further skepticism of vaccines.

The letter written to Biden says in part, “The risks of COVID-19 spread also vary widely depending on the nature of the business in question, many of which can have their employees, for example, work remotely. The one-size-fits-almost-all approach you have decreed makes clear that you intend to use the OSHA statute as a pretext to impose an unprecedented, controversial public health measure on a nationwide basis that only incidentally concerns the workplace.”

A copy of the letter is available here.