AG Dave Yost announces first steps in redesigning the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the initial steps being taken to redesign the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA) to help law enforcement focus on techniques proven to reduce harm in communities.

As part of this effort, OPOTA has started delivery of law enforcement training on topics identified by officers as “most-needed.” The training is being provided by experts in a manner that will be less costly to law enforcement agencies.

“We listened and are approaching this systematically,” said Yost. “As the first step in the new effort, we’ve re-opened in-person training at OPOTA’s facility in London, Ohio, incorporating COVID-19 precautions.”

At its London facility, OPOTA is training law enforcement on things that require the facilities, like firearms training and defensive driving. Those distributing the training believe that the new training can be done online.

“It is critical that we determine what training produces the best outcomes and enhances safety for both officers and citizens, and that we follow that evidence,” said Dr. Robin Engel of the University of Cincinnati School of Criminal Justice. “The new OPOTA is committed to using the body of evidence that researchers are assembling. That means officers will be trained on tactics that are proven to work.”