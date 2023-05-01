COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the legendary American rock bands will be making a stop in central Ohio during its final tour.

After more than half a century and 10 world tours, Aerosmith announced concert dates for its farewell “Peace Out” tour that will include special guest The Black Crowes. One of the shows will be in Columbus at the Schottenstein Center on January 23, 2024.

The show in Ohio’s capital is currently slated to be Aerosmith’s penultimate concert before the tour’s final show on Jan. 26 in Montreal.

This is the first time since 2012 Aerosmith will perform in Columbus. Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. For ticket information, click here.

Aerosmith will have two other Ohio shows prior to its stop in Columbus when the band goes to Cleveland on Sept. 21 followed by a Cincinnati concert on Jan. 4, 2024.

“It’s kind of a chance to celebrate the 50 years we’ve been out here,” said lead guitarist Joe Perry. “You never know how much longer everybody’s going to be healthy to do this. … It’s been a while since we’ve actually done a real tour. We did that run in Vegas, which was great. It was fun, but (we’re) kind of anxious to get back on the road.“

Formed in 1970, the Boston-based rock group is the best selling American rock band of all time with four Grammy Awards and a 2001 induction in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The band is also part of a select group of performers to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show when they headlined the Super Bowl XXV halftime show in 2001 with NSYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, and Nelly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.