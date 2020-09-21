Adult daycares, senior centers can open at reduced capacity

(WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine announced in August that adult daycares and senior centers would be able to open at reduced capacity starting Sept. 21.

“By delaying the opening until Sept. 21, we are providing time for each center to properly prepare based on the order’s guidelines,” said DeWine. “Each center should consider a variety of factors when determining its ability to reopen, including the case status in the surrounding community.”

The Ohio Department of Health has released a its Responsible RestartOhio operating requirements for adult daycares and senior centers.

Click here to review both the mandatory and recommended changes.