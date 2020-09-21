(WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine announced in August that adult daycares and senior centers would be able to open at reduced capacity starting Sept. 21.
“By delaying the opening until Sept. 21, we are providing time for each center to properly prepare based on the order’s guidelines,” said DeWine. “Each center should consider a variety of factors when determining its ability to reopen, including the case status in the surrounding community.”
The Ohio Department of Health has released a its Responsible RestartOhio operating requirements for adult daycares and senior centers.
Click here to review both the mandatory and recommended changes.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Adult daycares, senior centers can open at reduced capacity
- Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 856 new cases, 8 additional deaths
- Nearly 100,000 businesses have permanently closed since March. Yelp says these are the hardest hit shops
- In-person classes to begin this week at UD
- Musicians’ union asks WV Governor to let them play