COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Ohio, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the law firm WilmerHaled filed a lawsuit in the Ohio Supreme Court Wednesday to block the state’s heartbeat law.

The law makes it illegal in Ohio to get an abortion after 6 weeks. Ohio passed the law in 2019, but it had been temporarily suspended until the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“Absent action from the court, many Ohioans will be forced to give birth against their will, many will have illegal or dangerous abortions, and some will die. People of color and low-income communities, who comprise the majority of patients seeking abortions, will be disproportionately impacted. We’ll keep fighting for abortion rights until every Ohioan is able to access the healthcare they need,” Freda Levenson, legal director for the ACLU of Ohio, said.

The plaintiffs are asking the Ohio Supreme Court to order state officials not to enforce the law and to declare the ban unconstitutional.