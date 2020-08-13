Accountants who sign up to be Ohio poll workers will earn education credits

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)



COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – As Ohio continues the effort to recruit new poll workers in preparation for the fall election, the Accountancy Board of Ohio (ABO) said it will allow Ohio Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) to obtain required Continuing Public Education (CPE) general credits for CPAs serving as poll workers in 2020. This builds off the recent decision by the Ohio Supreme Court to allow Ohio attorneys to obtain CLE credit in exchange for serving as poll workers.

“Our biggest challenge right now is finding 35,000 Ohioans to serve as poll workers on election day,” said Frank LaRose, Ohio Secretary of State. “I’m glad that the Accountancy Board stepped up and incentivized Ohio CPAs to help defend democracy as poll workers. These trusted and skilled professionals will offer an important public service and learn more about how Ohio administers honest elections at the same time.”



The Accountancy Board is supporting the poll worker recruitment effort by waiving the traditional approach to CPE and giving Ohio CPAs 4.8 hours of general CPE credit for serving as poll workers.



“While this is much more community service than learning, there are aspects to the role that involve a CPA’s expertise [such as] ensuring independence, fairness, accuracy of a government process,” said John Patterson, Executive Director of the ABO.



CPAs who are interested in serving should sign up to be a poll worker at VoteOhio.gov/DefendDemocracy.