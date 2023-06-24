DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio has a history of attempting to limit or ban abortion since before the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In April 2019, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed Ohio’s Heartbeat Bill into law. Even though it was signed by DeWine into law, it was forced to be on pause. It was unable to be enforced until the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision on June 24, 2022.

“I think that a passion and a rage was ignited by the overturning of Roe v Wade,” Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio Public Policy Director Danielle Firsich said.

Also on June 24, 2022, a judge lifted the injunction that blocked state officials from enforcing the Heartbeat Law. For 11 weeks in 2022, abortions were banned after a fetal heartbeat was detected, which typically occurred around six weeks. Any doctor that either aided or performed an abortion past the window could face a fifth-degree felony.

On Sept. 15, 2022, a Hamilton County judge granted a 14-day restraining order against the state, calling abortion “undoubtedly healthcare.”

The same judge indefinitely blocked the law on October 7, 2022, which means, currently, abortions through 21 weeks and six days of a pregnancy can continue in Ohio.

Margie Christie is the executive director of Dayton Right to Life. She says they have been working on their effort for just over a half a century.

“Little disappointing that we’re still battling this a year later, but like I said, we’ve been doing this for 51 years,” Christie said.

As the judge’s block is being challenged in court, pro-abortion advocates are working to get reproductive rights enshrined in the state’s constitution.

“We’re seeing an incredible outpouring of support for abortion rights, but we’re also seeing almost unheard of hurdles put before us by the legislatures,” Firsich said.

Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom is required to get more than 400,000 signatures by July 5 for it to be on the November ballot.

Before that happens, there’s an election on Aug. 8.

Some lawmakers at the Ohio Statehouse are pushing for the passage of Issue 1, where voters will head to the polls to decide if it should take 60% of voter support to change the state constitution, instead of the 50% plus 1 vote needed now.

“The constitution is not for, you know, cultural whims and, you know, things like that. it should be, you know, just the basic fundamental protections there,” Christie said.

The deadline to register to vote for the August election is July 10.