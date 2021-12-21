ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation and Ohio State Highway Patrol are working with AAA to remind motorists to stay safe this winter and move over for all flashing lights.

According to AAA, the Move Over laws requires drivers to move over one lane or slow down when they see roadside workers such as tow providers, police, firefighters, or other emergency crews. These laws can also cover utility or municipal vehicles.

These laws are especially important to follow when driving in less than ideal weather conditions such as rain, ice or snow, but AAA says they are good to remember year-round.