DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You may have noticed an increase in gas prices over the past month, but what’s the reason behind it? AAA details the fluctuation in price and when you can expect some relief.

The average price for regular gas in Ohio one month ago was $2.910 compared to Jan. 19’s average of $3.449, according to data from AAA. That’s more than a 50-cent increase.

AAA said January’s usual short days and bad weather tend to keep people off the roads, thereby lowering the demand for gasoline.

“Gasoline demand is usually lackluster this time of year,” said AAA Spokesperson Andrew Gross, “and it likely won’t start to tick up until spring break draws near. So the primary factor in this latest increase is the higher cost of oil, which accounts for more than half of what you pay at the pump.”

To find the lowest gas prices near you, click here.