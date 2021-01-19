‘A man of valor and honor’: AG Yost gives statement on fallen Toledo police officer

Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement on the death of Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker.

A man of valor and honor was killed, but valor and honor live on in his tens of thousands of partners across Ohio.

Most of us live in peace and safety because people like Officer Stalker spend their working day at risk of violence. 

My heart breaks for the family he left behind, and for his brother and sister officers.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost

Stalker joined the police department in July 2018. He was shot and killed Monday after an hourslong armed standoff ended in gunfire.

