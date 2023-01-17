CLEVELAND (WJW) – Nearly 10 years after a beloved Cleveland Clinic fertility nurse was murdered in broad daylight, the case has gone cold.

However, her family remains undeterred in their quest for justice while also working to keep her legacy alive.

“She was truly the kindest, most gentle, generous soul I’ve ever known in my whole life and I’m not just saying that because she was my mother and best friend,” said Jennifer Sherman. “She had a heart of gold.”

Aliza Sherman, 53, was stabbed to death Sunday, March 24, 2013 in front of Erieview Plaza in downtown Cleveland, where she was scheduled to meet with her divorce attorney.

Surveillance video captured a hooded figure running from the scene, but no suspects have been identified.

Her divorce attorney, Greg Moore, was indicted in early 2016 on charges including but not limited to tampering with evidence, telecommunications fraud, making terroristic threats and inducing panic related to bomb threats called into local courts.

In 2017, Moore pleaded guilty to felony inducing panic and misdemeanor falsification and was sentenced to 180 days in Cuyahoga County Jail, three years probation and 350 hours of community service.

“I mean, it’s frustrating. I can’t believe we’re standing here 10 years later without answers and without anyone held accountable,” said Jennifer.

But as the family prepares for the anniversary, Jennifer has announced a new initiative honoring her mother.

She’s collaborated with the Cleveland Clinic Transformation Institute and the Cleveland Clinic Enterprise Domestic Violence Committee to create the Aliza Sherman Fund.

It’s a fund that will directly support the needs of Cleveland Clinic patients and caregivers who have experienced violence.

“Creating change and inspiring change in her memory,” said Sherman. “Because there’s not much funding out there to support victims of violence and the need is great.”

The “Inspiring Change” event will include live entertainment. It will be held at 6 p.m. on March 23 at Canterbury Golf Club, 22000 S. Woodland Rd. in Beachwood.

Tickets are $100, but anyone can donate to the fund and make a difference, says Tracy Porter, director of quality at the Cleveland Clinic.

“This is an extremely important initiative, reaching out and providing support and assistance for those affected by violence — both caregivers and the patients that we serve,” said Porter.

Find more information here.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Aliza’s murder is ongoing.

In June 2022, Cleveland police asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation cold case agents to take a fresh look at the case.

They have been and continue to process all of the evidence.

Jennifer says they will never give up until justice is served.

“We’ll just keep, keep moving forward,” she said.

Anyone with information about Aliza’s murder is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. A $100,000 reward is being offered in the case.