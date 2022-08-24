FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WJW) — A 30-year-old woman with a terminal diagnosis saw her wish come true today.

Terra Childress was diagnosed with Huntington’s disease, a degenerative brain disorder that takes away patients’ ability to contract their muscles and, ultimately, care for themselves.

Her hospice caregivers at Elara Caring today on Wednesday granted her wish to dip her toes in the lake and have a drink on the beach. That drink wasn’t alcoholic, but instead styled to look like a margarita, said Vicki Loomis, clinical team member at Elara.

“We really want to shower her with a beautiful day, before she can’t remember or physically handle it … to give her a positive memory instead of all the bad that she dealt with in her life,” she told FOX 8 in an email.

