FILE – Troopers are visible on the Ohio Statehouse roof in Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 13, 2021. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all American and Ohio flags to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of the six victims of Monday’s school shooting in Nashville.

This order will be in effect from Tuesday until sunset on Friday, March 31 for all flags at the Ohio Statehouse and the state’s public building and grounds.

On Monday morning, three 9-year-old children and three adults were fatally shot by a 28-year-old at The Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school in the Nashville neighborhood of Green Hills. Police shot and killed the shooter, later identified as Audrey Hale.

The victims of the shooting were:

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9

Hallie Scruggs, 9

William Kinney, 9

Mike Hill, 61

Cynthia Peak, 61

Dr. Katherine Koonce, 60