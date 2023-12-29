COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The first pediatric flu death of the season was reported today out of Columbus.

According to a press release from the Ohio Department of Health, a 9-year-old girl from Clermont County passed away from the flu.

Her death is being reported by Clermont County Public Health.

Ohio usually reports 1-6 influenza-related pediatric deaths per year, according to the release.

“If you haven’t gotten a flu vaccine, now is a good time,” said ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D., MBA. “We are in the heart of flu season, and a vaccine may help prevent you or your loved ones from contracting a serious case of the disease.”

Flu vaccines are available at most retail pharmacies, healthcare providers’ offices, and local health departments.

Washing your hands consistently, or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer, covering coughs and sneezes with either a tissue or the inner elbow are effective ways to limit the spread of germs that could cause influenza.

More information about the flu and similar activity in Ohio is available at flu.ohio.gov