EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Nine puppies were rescued from an abandoned, collapsed garage in East Cleveland on Thursday in 90° heat.

East Cleveland Firefighters assisted the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter who received a call about a mama dog going in and out of the garage under a tree and brush. That’s where they found the pups, according to the shelter’s Facebook post.



(Credit: Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter)

“The pups are doing well but are too young to be adopted, but we will be looking for foster homes for them,” the post says.



(Credit: Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter)

The shelter says they are still working on catching the mother with help from the neighbors.

If you are interested in adoption when it’s time, email the shelter here.