88-year-old veteran saves child from pit bull

(CNN) – Heroic, life-saving actions by an 88-year-old Army veteran in Canton. The elderly man ran into his neighbor’s home to save a child from a dog attack.

The first thing Leonard Miller saw was that the pit bull had the little girl pinned, his jaws locked down on her upper arm.

“He had her and just shaking her and growling and I hit the dog in the head, I don’t know how many times, it didn’t phase that dog, didn’t phase it,” he said.

Miller said he had hit the dog four or five times on the head, but he couldn’t give up on the little girl, so he started swinging again.

“So I got it and I hit it on the back several times and it released the little girl then,” he said.

The dog backed off for a moment, but it appeared to Miller that the dog was going to attack again.

It was at this point that girls ran out of the house.

Miller then backed out of the back door and called for an ambulance. He’ll never forget what he saw and heard when he went in that house.

“Then this little girl was screaming. She was just screaming at the top of her voice,” he said.

Miller served in the Army in the Korean War. He was trained as a medic — maybe it was that training that took over.

Miller says the little girl is going to be fine and doctors were able to save her arm.

As for the dog, officials have not given an update on what will happen to it.

