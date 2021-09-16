855 Afghan evacuees coming to Ohio through federal placement program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that 855 Afghan evacuees will be placed in Ohio through the federal governments Afghan Placement & Assistance (APA) Program.

The first group of evacuees brought into the U.S. was roughly 37,00 people, with the 855 arriving in Ohio going mostly to northeast and central parts of the state.

“These are individuals who have been partners with United States and deserve our support in return for the support they’ve given us,” DeWine said. “Thank you to the resettlement agencies and communities who have stepped forward and demonstrated they have the resources necessary to help these individuals in their time of need.”

In a statement, DeWine said that the placements are expected to occur over the next six months at the following locations:

International Institute of Akron, Akron — 150 evacuees

Catholic Charities of Southwest Ohio, Cincinnati — 50 evacuees

US Together, Cleveland — 85 evacuees

Catholic Charities Migration and Refugee Services, Cleveland — 100 evacuees

U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants Cleveland, Cleveland — 100 evacuees

Community Refugee and Immigration Services, Columbus — 250 evacuees

US Together, Columbus — 95 evacuees

US Together, Toledo — 25 evacuees

According to the federal government, the APA Program is intended to provide newly arrive Afghans with initial relocation services as they begin to rebuild their lives in the United States. Those entering the U.S. are being screened and vetted, but have not yet been granted refugee status or a special immigrant visa — they are entering the country under humanitarian parole.

