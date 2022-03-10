CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man who spent nearly 46 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit was officially declared wrongfully imprisoned Thursday.

Isaiah Andrews, 84, was wrongfully convicted of murdering his wife in 1974.

He was awarded a new trial after lawyers with the Innocence Project found investigators had another suspect in the case, which a jury never heard about at the first trial.

His conviction was overturned in 2019, and he was granted a new trial. On Oct. 27, a jury reached a unanimous not guilty verdict on a single account of aggravated murder, according to a press release from the law firm representing him.

He was declared wrongfully imprisoned in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.