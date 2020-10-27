82 of Ohio’s 88 counties meet CDC definition of ‘high incidence’ of COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine said that the “red wave” is spreading to all corners of Ohio, with 82 of the state’s 88 counties meeting the Center for Disease Control’s definition of “high incidence” of COVID-19 cases.

The only counties not listed as “high incidence” are:

Ashtabula

Belmont

Harrison

Hocking

Huron

Meigs

Data collected by the Ohio Department of Health. (ODH)

DeWine urged communities to take this seriously and to redouble their efforts when it comes to combating the coronavirus. Ohioans can do this by committing to the following:

Wear a mask when you are out in public, when you go to a store, and when you are with friends. Keep your distance. Wash your hands often. Keep your building well-ventilated.

DeWine warned that community spread is endangering our schools, our nursing homes and our hospitals. In previous briefings, DeWine has said that all the preventative steps in place at these locations mean nothing if the community doesn’t come together and follow the guidelines.

“All areas of the state are seeing increases in the number of COVID patients being treated in hospitals, in Intensive Care Units and on ventilators. Hospitalized COVID-positive patients are at an all-time high,” said DeWine.

The governor said he will begin meeting with county leaders starting Tuesday to discuss how to beat the virus in their communities. He asked people living in a “high incidence” county to: reconsider hosting or attending any gathering, cancel events, wear masks inside and outside when you can’t social distance and to stay at home if you’re not well.