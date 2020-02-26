8 Miami U. fraternity brothers plead guilty to hazing

Ohio

by: , WLWT

Posted: / Updated:
Frat members plead guilty

OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN/WLWT) – Eight of the 18 men charged in a Miami University hazing case pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Sentences were consistent: a 30 day jail sentence, suspended, but they have to pay a 100 dollar fine each.

The victim whose injuries sparked the investigation said he was speaking out so he could be the voice for hazing victims around the country who didn’t survive their injuries.

The victim says the brothers beat new members with a spiked paddle and forced them to drink large amounts of alcohol and smoke marijuana.

Eight of the brothers charged are still enrolled at the university.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS