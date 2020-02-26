8 Miami U. fraternity brothers plead guilty to hazing

OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN/WLWT) – Eight of the 18 men charged in a Miami University hazing case pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Sentences were consistent: a 30 day jail sentence, suspended, but they have to pay a 100 dollar fine each.

The victim whose injuries sparked the investigation said he was speaking out so he could be the voice for hazing victims around the country who didn’t survive their injuries.

The victim says the brothers beat new members with a spiked paddle and forced them to drink large amounts of alcohol and smoke marijuana.

Eight of the brothers charged are still enrolled at the university.